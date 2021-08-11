Funding for key projects in Hainan's Sanya exceeded $ 1.2 billion in six months

HAIKOU, August 11. /TASS/. Actual investments in fixed assets of the leading projects of Hainan's Sany in January-June exceeded 7.8 billion yuan (more than $ 1.2 billion at the current exchange rate), reported the Sanya Daily newspaper, citing data from the local administration.

According to official estimates, in six months, Sanya has already raised about half of the funds planned for the current year for the construction and modernization of facilities, which the government assigns a key role to increasing the regional gross product and boosting intensive growth factors. First of all, these are investments in 23 key programs, supervised not only by the municipality, but also by the provincial administration. The volume of their financing has already exceeded 65% of the amount that the city intends to attract for strategically important projects for the current reporting period.

Among the key investment programs is the construction of a modern power plant, which will significantly increase the efficiency of power supply to a number of big hotels, a duty free center and large-scale cultural and entertainment facilities in Sanya. According to the city authorities, it will significantly reduce electricity costs and reduce the amount of harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

In addition, a new nine-story quarantine center with an area of ​​about 27,100 square meters for plants and animals imported to the island from abroad will play a particularly important role for the development of agriculture on Hainan and other regions of China. It is located on the territory of Yazhouvan Science City and, according to the plan, will be put into operation by 2023.

The financing process is overseen by the Sanya Development and Reform Committee, which evaluates the success of investments, takes steps to raise funds in a timely manner and rewards companies that successfully meet investment objectives with government awards.

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, a significant part of its income comes from the service sector. The island's administration plans to transform the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure with the headquarters of large Chinese and foreign companies. This big town, also known worldwide as a first-class resort, is transforming from year to year, attracting the attention of an increasing number of investors.