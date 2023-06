MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. There are still no grounds to unblock Twitter in Russia, the press service of the Russian telecom and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor told TASS, commenting on a recent statement from the social network's owner, Elon Musk.

Musk said after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York that Twitter must obey the laws of the country in which it operates.

"There are no grounds for unblocking," the press service said, commenting on Musk’s statement.