China to strengthen economic ties with Russia as agreed by states’ leaders, says ministry

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Beijing will fortify its economic ties with Russia in accordance with the agreements of leaders of the two countries and documents adopted during their latest meeting, Gao Feng, an official representative of the Ministry of Commerce of China, told a briefing on Thursday.

"Through coordinated efforts with Russia, China will do everything for the implementation of important agreements reached by heads of the two states," he said when commenting on the results of the meeting between the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 4 in Beijing. "We will support the stable increase in Sino-Russian trade turnover to $200 bln per year in accordance with the task set by leaders of our countries," the official said.

China intends to strengthen economic ties with Moscow not only in energy and agriculture, but also in the financial area, science, as well as in the implementation of major aerospace projects, he said, adding that the authorized agencies of the countries will "jointly simplify trade procedures."

According to the Main Customs Administration of China, trade turnover between the two neighbors surged by 35.8% in 2021 to a record-breaking $146.88 bln. Exports to Russia rose by 33.8% in the reporting period to $67.56 bln, while imports gained 37.5% to $79.32 bln.