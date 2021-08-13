Number of those hurt in Voronezh bus blast up to 20 — local health authorities

VORONEZH, August 13. /TASS/. The number of those hurt in a bus explosion in Voronezh has risen to 20. Three are still in a serious condition, a spokesman for the Voronezh region health department said on Friday.

"The number of casualties has risen to 22, with two of them having died. Three patients are in a grave condition and 12 are in a condition of medium gravity and are receiving hospital treatment. Five are receiving outpatient medical assistance," the spokesman said, adding that three more passengers of the ill-fated bus sought medical assistance during the day. One patient was released from hospital.

An explosion occurred on a passenger bus in the city of Voronezh in the south of European Russia. Investigators are looking at various possible causes for the incident. A criminal case has been initiated. According to the local authorities, the bus used diesel fuel and had no gas equipment.

Voronezh region governor Alexander Gusev said earlier that the families of those killed in the bus blast would receive a compensation of one million rubles (13,650 US dollars) and those seriously injured would be paid a sum of 500,000 rubles (6,825 US dollars) each.