Russian Investigative Committee launches proceedings against 160 mercenaries in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings against 160 foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine, the committee said on Thursday.

"In cooperation with the Russian Interior Ministry and other agencies, evidence was collected against mercenaries from Georgia, the United States, Latvia, Sweden and other countries. Criminal proceedings are currently underway against 160 nationals of 33 countries," the committee pointed out following a Donetsk meeting chaired by its head Alexander Bastrykin.