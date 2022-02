WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. Annual inflation in the United States was growing at its quickest pace in January 2022 over 40 years and gained 7.5% against the like period in 2021. Consumer prices moved up by 0.6% in monthly terms, according to data released by the US Department of Labor on Thursday.

Experts questioned by Bloomberg expected annual inflation to be 7.3%. The increase last December was 7%.

Inflation in the US is above 5% for the eighth month in a row.