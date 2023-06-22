Latest EU sanctions extend to northern branch of Druzhba pipeline — Hungarian government

BUDAPEST, June 22. /TASS/. The European Union’s 11th package of sanctions on Russia prohibits deliveries of Russian oil via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, the office of Hungarian Secretary of State Zoltan Kovacs told TASS on Thursday.

"The latest, eleventh package of EU sanctions against Russia provides for a ban on Russian oil deliveries by means of the northern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, and not the southern branch," the office said.

Hungary continues to receive deliveries of Russian oil via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline and secured a decision by the EU that these deliveries would not be subject to sanctions. In 2022, 4.9 mln metric tons of oil were delivered to Hungary over this route. Oil from the pipeline also goes to refineries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The northern branch, which reaches destinations in Poland and Germany, does not currently serve these countries.