Over 900 children evacuated from 4 summer camps in Krasnodar Region over floods — ministry

KRASNODAR, August 13. /TASS/. Four children’s camps have been evacuated in the Krasnodar Region due to flooding, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department for the Krasnodar Region told reporters on Friday.

"As of 19.00 on August 13, 2021, four social facilities (the children’s recreation camp Ogonyok in Anapa, the children's recreation camp Severyanka near Golubitskaya in Temryuk district, and two more facilities in Achuyevo in Slavyansk district - children’s camps Lebyazhy Bereg and Rovesnik) have been flooded in the Krasnodar Region," the statement said.

It is reported that the area of the children’s camp Severyanka, which accommodates 330 people, was flooded, but the water did not come into the buildings. By the time of reporting, the campers have been relocated to safe accommodation. As many as 332 children were evacuated from the Ogonyok camp in Anapa, 225 children from Lebyazhy Bereg, and 45 children from Rovesnik. A total of 932 children have been evacuated. The press service noted that the children are provided with meals in all the evacuation locations.

Heavy rains are forecast in the Krasnodar Region in southern Russia over a mesocyclone. Some localities have already declared an emergency. Bad weather left more than 29,000 people without electricity and disrupted car traffic on the Novorossiysk-Kerch highway.