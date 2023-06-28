Annual inflation speeds up to 3.21% on June 20-26 from 2.9% in previous week — ministry

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia sped up to 3.21% from June 20 to 26, 2023 compared to 2.96% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"During the week from June 20 to 26, 2023, prices rose by 0.16%. Year-on-year inflation totaled 3.21%. Food prices gained 0.16% with a resumed hike in prices for fruit and vegetables," the ministry said.

According to a revised outlook on Russia’s social and economic development, the country’s GDP growth is expected at 1.2% this year and at 2% in 2024. Inflation in Russia is projected at 5.3% in 2023.