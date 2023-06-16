OPEC+ preserved stability in energy markets, says Saudi energy minister

CAIRO, June 16. /TASS/. The Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has fulfilled its designated tasks and the OPEC+ alliance is making every effort to maintain stability in global oil markets, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, said on Friday at an international forum in Baghdad dedicated to the 63rd anniversary of OPEC’s creation.

"OPEC has achieved its goals and OPEC+ has preserved the stability of energy markets," the Saudi official said, as quoted by Iraqi news portal Shafaq News. He also underscored that, "OPEC has played the most active role in creating a special fund to support developing countries."