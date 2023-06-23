Russian, Turkish intelligence stay connected via special channel, says Naryshkin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey maintain contact via a reliable special services channel, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told TASS on Friday.

"We have enjoyed quite active interaction with our colleagues from Turkey over the past few years," Naryshkin stated.

"A new chief [of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin] was appointed and I certainly congratulated him almost that same day," Naryshkin said.

"No meeting has taken place as of yet, but we keep up with our cooperation. We have a very reliable communications channel and also employ an official officer of the Russian Intelligence Service in Turkey, just like Turkish Intelligence employs its representative in Moscow."

Naryshkin said it was possible that he would have a personal meeting with newly-appointed chief of Turkish intelligence Ibrahim Kali.

Kalin had served as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman since December 2014, actively participating in negotiations with high-ranking foreign officials on key international issues, including Ukraine, Syria, and Libya. Former National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan was appointed Foreign Minister by Erdogan as part of his new cabinet.