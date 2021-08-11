Four Syrian soldiers wounded in mortar shelling by militants

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Four Syrian soldiers received wounds in the mortar fire opened by militants from the Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"Combatants of the Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone shelled the positions of Syrian government forces at Urum al-Sughra in Aleppo province, Maaret Muhos in Idlib province and Sanjek in Latakia province," Kully said at the briefing.

The deputy chief pointed out that "four Syrian servicemen were wounded in mortar shelling."

In the past 24 hours, 29 incidents of shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) were documented in the Idlib de-escalation zone, including in the regions of Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo and Hama.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties urges the commanders of illegal armed groups to stop armed provocations and to embark on the path of peaceful settlement in the areas under their control," Kulit said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

On December 29, 2014, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled to recognize the Jabhat al-Nusra jihadist group as a terrorist organization. It is outlawed in Russia.