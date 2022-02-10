Syrian serviceman wounded in sniper fire - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. One Syrian serviceman was wounded in sniper fire in the area of the town of Bakdina, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"As a result of sniper fire conducted by terrorists from the Beitarun locality at the positions of government troops near the settlement of Bakdina, one Syrian serviceman was wounded," he said.

Zhuravlev said one shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.