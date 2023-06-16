Gazprom may start gas supplies to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan in Q4

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Gazprom may start supplying gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan in the Q4 of 2023, the holding said in a statement following the signing of an agreement with Uzbekistan at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Current and future issues of gas industry cooperation were discussed. The parties signed a contract for Russian gas deliveries to Uzbekistan, as well as a strategy for preparing Uzbekistan's gas transmission system for accepting and transporting Russian pipeline gas. The projected start date for Russian natural gas deliveries to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstani territory is the Q4 of 2023," the statement said.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported earlier on Friday that Gazprom and Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz signed an agreement on the transportation of Russian natural gas to consumers in Uzbekistan. The document was signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The Kazakh delegation was headed by the country’s Ministry of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev. At a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, an agreement was signed between Gazprom and QazaqGaz on the transportation of Russian natural gas for consumers in Uzbekistan," the statement said. Satkaliyev headed the Kazakh delegation at the forum.

The parties also discussed cooperation on gas supplies, processing and transportation. "The ministers of energy of Kazakhstan and Russia during the SPIEF extended intergovernmental agreements on the transit of Russian oil with an increase in volumes up to 10 mln tons until the end of 2033," the ministry said.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.