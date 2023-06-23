Russian delegation talks security at Zaporozhye nuke plant in consultations with IAEA head

MOSCOW, June 23./TASS/. A Russian delegation discussed nuclear safety issues at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, which he had initially brought up at a briefing at the UN Security Council on May 30, the press office of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

"Another round of consultations with the IAEA on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP took place in Kaliningrad on June 23 of this year. <…> The discussion focused on issues concerning the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant raised by Rafael Grossi at a briefing at the UN Security Council on May 30," Rosatom said.

Contacts between Russia and the IAEA will continue, Rosatom said.