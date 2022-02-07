Balkan Stream saved Hungary, Serbia from energy crisis — Hungary’s Minister

BELGRADE, February 7. /TASS/. Construction of the Balkan Stream pipeline, an extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline, saved Hungary and Serbia from the energy crisis, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday at a press conference with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic.

"If we had no energy cooperation between Hungary and Serbia, we would presently fall victims to the energy crisis the Western part of Europe faces. There is a connection between the two countries since last October for the flow of large gas volumes; over 700 mln cubic meters of gas flowed over this line, and to another destination if needed. If we yielded to sanctions, specifically to threats of sanctions, if we did not protect our national interests and did not build this gas pipeline[the Balkan Stream - TASS], then we would face huge problems in the gas supply issue now," Szijjarto said.

Gazprom started supplying gas to Hungary from October 1 of the last year under the long-term contract made on September 27 via the Balkan Stream and Southeastern European pipelines.