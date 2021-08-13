The Black Sea in oil spill are is clean offshore and onshore — CPC

YUZHNAYA OZEREEVKA, August 13. /TASS/. The Black Sea is currently free from pollution offshore and onshore in the oil spill area, chief executive of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Nikolai Gorban told reporters on Friday.

"The offshore and onshore areas are free from pollution. This was registered many times, including by the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources," the chief executive said.

All the latest samples evidence maximal permissible concentrations were not exceeded, Gorban added. CPC will meet all requirements of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources that will be presented after the oil spill investigation, he said.

"I would like this to take place without going to courts. As a faithful company, we will certainly honor all requirements [of the Russian environmental watchdog — TASS]. Hoping that these requirements will not be unreasonable," Gorban said.

Details of the oil spill volume at the CPC marine terminal under Novorossiysk will be released next week, the CPC top manager said.

"I believe we will report these figures as early as the next week," Gorban said. Oil spill response has already ended and situation monitoring continues now, he noted.

The oil spill under Novorossiysk occurred on August 7.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko ordered earlier the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources to assess the actual scale of the oil spill near Novorossiysk from the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and check information from the Russian Academy of Sciences about any understatement of the quantity that was spilled.