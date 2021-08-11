Army-2021 arms show to feature about 100 weapon systems in Russia’s south

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Southern Military District will showcase around 100 advanced weapon systems as part of the Army-2021 international military-technical forum, the District’s press office announced on Wednesday.

"About 100 advanced weapon systems have been delivered from military units of the 8th combined arms army of the Southern Military District to the site of the static display of the Army-2021 military-technical forum that will take place in the Rostov Region on the premises of the WWII Sambek Heights National Military and Historical Museum Complex on August 27-29," the press office said in a statement.

The Army-2021 forum in Russia’s south will feature T-72B3 and T-90 main battle tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, S-400 ‘Triumf,’ Pantsyr-S, Tor-M2 and Buk-M3 air defense systems, Tornado multiple rocket launchers of various calibers, self-propelled artillery guns, armored vehicles, the equipment of signal, electronic warfare and engineering troops, radiation, chemical and biological protection forces and advanced drone systems and army aviation helicopters, the statement says.

The forum’s guests will be able to view various historical military vehicles, the press office added.

The Southern Military District will run the Army-2021 forum’s events on 26 sites in 14 Russian regions and at the military bases in Abkhazia, Armenia and South Ossetia, which will involve over 300 items of modern combat and special hardware, 20 warships and vessels and around 70 aircraft and helicopters, according to the statement.

Required sanitary measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. As the Southern Military District’s press office reported earlier, over 40 military units and formations will participate in the Army-2021 events and invitations to attend it have been sent to representatives of defense enterprises, research institutes and educational institutions.