Avtovaz will partially resume car production after August 16 — company

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s largest car maker Avtovaz will partially resume production after corporate vacation, which ends on August 16, due to problems with supplies of electronic components, the company reported.

In particular, Avtovaz will not resume production of cars of the Lada Granta family until August 20. Lada Niva will be produced in limited quantities, and Lada Largus, XRAY, Renault Logan and Sandero - on August 18-19.

"The shortage of electronic components supplied by Bosch Samara continues to negatively affect the production schedule at the Togliatti plant - line No. 5 (Granta) will be shut down for the entire working week (August 16-20), line No. 3 (Niva) will produce a limited number of cars from Monday to Thursday (August 16-19), and line No. 1 (platform B0) will operate for two days (August 18-19)," the company said.

The Lada Izhevsk plant, which produces Lada Vesta and Vesta SW, suffers less from shortages and plans to operate in accordance with the usual production schedule, the company added.

Over the past months, the company has already stopped production of some models several times due to problems with the supply of electronic components. Avtovaz predicts an extension of the global shortage in the electronic components market until 2022.

Avtovaz, with the support of the Russian federal and regional authorities, as well as the Renault Group, is making every possible effort to resolve the supply problem and bring its plants to normal operation as soon as possible.

Avtovaz is a traditional leader in the Russian market of car manufacturers. In January-July its sales increased by 42% in annual terms, to 232,230 cars, and in July - by 3%, to 32,010 units.

Automotive component market

Earlier, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said that it expects sales volumes in Russia to decrease in most car manufacturers this summer due to a shortage of electronic components worldwide.

In recent months, global automakers have been experiencing problems due to a shortage in the market for semiconductors and other auto components. American General Motors, Japanese Toyota Motor, South Korean Hyundai Motor were forced to suspend the work of some of their factories or reduce production due to interruptions in the supply of microcircuits.