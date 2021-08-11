Russia in 2021 will reach 2019 level in terms of trade — Customs Service

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia in 2021 will reach the level of 2019 in terms of trade, which indicates economic recovery, Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia Vladimir Bulavin said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"This year, the trade turnover in six months amounted to $340 bln. This is 27% more than last year. The trend is that we started to import more machines, mechanisms, technological lines, plastic products. All this testifies to the fact that our economy is reviving. We believe that in terms of turnover this year we will reach the level of 2019," Bulavin said.

He noted that China ranks first among the main partners of Russia in mutual trade, followed by Germany, the Netherlands, Belarus, and the United States.

He stressed that the Customs Service in the first half of 2021 transferred to the budget 28% more funds than was indicated in the forecast. "We can already sum up some results of work for the first half of the year. The Federal Customs Service transferred 2.96 trillion ($40.01 bln) to the federal budget in six months, which is 28% more than the forecast," he added.