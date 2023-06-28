Czech Army to send reinforcements to NATO’s eastern flanks — daily

PRAGUE, June 28. /TASS/. The Czech Republic, just like its NATO allies, is planning to send extra troops to reinforce the North Atlantic Alliance’s eastern flanks on the border with Russia, the Pravo newspaper reported on its website on Wednesday.

Currently, there are more than 600 Czech servicemen deployed to the Baltic Sea region, with most of them being in Slovakia. According to the Czech newspaper, further on, the number of those deployed to the bloc’s eastern flanks may double.

NATO is expected to make a decision to strengthen its eastern wing at the Vilnius summit in July.