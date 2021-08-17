Right engine fire believed to have preceded Il-112 crash in Russia — corporation

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The right engine of Russia’s Il-112V, new light military transport plane, caught fire during its flight from the Kubinka airfield to Zhukovsky, the United Aircraft Corporation told reporters on Tuesday.

"According to the preliminary version of events, the Il-112V catastrophe was preceded by a right engine fire," the corporation said.

The company clarified that an Il-112V, Russia’s new light military transport plane, crashed at 11:18 a.m. Moscow time when conducting a test flight from the Kubinka airfield to Zhukovsky.