{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea

Additionally, the rebels attacked the Transworld Navigator bulk carrier with ballistic missiles in the Arabian Sea

DUBAI, June 22. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have delivered a strike on the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Our missile troops have conducted an operation attacking the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower with ballistic and cruise missiles in the northern part of the Red Sea. The operation has successfully achieved its goals," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

Additionally, the rebels attacked the Transworld Navigator bulk carrier with ballistic missiles in the Arabian Sea.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response, the US and its allies launched Operation Prosperity Guardian aiming to ensure both the freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea. Subsequently, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom began to deliver joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines, targeting Houthi missile sites, drones and radiolocation systems.

Tags
United StatesYemen
Poland mulls closing border with Belarus — foreign ministry
"For now, we are researching whether it will impact Poland’s economy," Radoslaw Sikorski said
Read more
Hungarian PM says West's quest to defeat Russia in Ukrainian conflict hopeless
While blaming Russia for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Viktor Orban pointed out that the main reason for the conflict was Kiev's intention to join NATO
Read more
CIS countries steadily showing economic growth — Russian Deputy PM
Alexey Overchuk noted importance of continuing work on the buildup of economic and industrial potentials of CIS, development of new interaction mechanisms, creation of payment architecture independent from external developments, and transport system development
Read more
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants, plotting terror attack
"They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said
Read more
Venezuela about to join BRICS — executive vice president
The country is ready to offer its fuel and mineral resources to future partners, Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
No return to security dialogue with US without revision of anti-Russian policy — MFA
"Now the dialogue on strategic stability with Washington is completely curtailed through its fault," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Three people killed, four — injured during Donetsk shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces
Four other people were wounded in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk and in Gorlovka.
Read more
US intelligence agencies plan to use AI against undesirable countries
Sergey Naryshkin noted that this could become a very serious problem for all mankind
Read more
Hungary to take no part in NATO mission in Ukraine — PM
According to Viktor Orban, "Hungary wants to remain an island of peace in Europe"
Read more
Russian air defense takes down air targets over borderline Belgorod Region
According to the governor, a Ukrainian air attack on the village of Komsomolsky damaged a private residence and an enterprise
Read more
Russia to increase deliveries of modern armament to troops — Putin
"We will ramp up supplies of unmanned aerial systems of different types, armored vehicles and precision means of destruction, strike aviation, enemy detection and counterbattery systems, control and communication systems to troops, to the frontline," the head of state said
Read more
Chinese expert sees US inability to stop Russia-Vietnam cooperation
"US-Vietnam relations cannot replace Russia-Vietnam relations in the present or foreseeable future," said Yang Danzhi, a research fellow at the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
Read more
Countries that recognize Palestine
Read more
24th package of Tokyo’s sanctions seen as another step to ruining relations with Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry warned Tokyo about tough and painful countermeasures
Read more
Moscow plans to give adequate response if US closes Russian visa centers
"If such measures are implemented, the Russian side will give an adequate response," the diplomat emphasized
Read more
Civilian died near Belgorod in direct hit from Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling
He died from his wounds on the spot before the doctors arrived
Read more
Houthis planted explosives onboard attacked Tutor bulk carrier — Houthi leader
The Houthis announced the attack at the ship on June 12
Read more
Three men, including Russian national, detained on espionage charges in Germany
Men are suspected of being assigned by a foreign intelligence service to collect information about "a person from Ukraine" staying in Germany, the German prosecutor general’s office said
Read more
Ukraine to lose territories, NATO when all said and done — media
According to the publication, the Swiss conference has demonstrated that "international support for a forever war is waning and the time for ugly compromises is beginning"
Read more
Putin to lay wreath at WWII memorial in downtown Moscow
The ceremony is traditionally attended by army and WWII veterans, as well as Russian senior military commanders
Read more
UN chief warns about risk for Middle East conflict to widen
"I feel compelled to voice my profound concerns about escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the" demarcation Blue Line, Antonio Guterres said
Read more
Measures to ensure nuclear safety at Zaporozhye NPP implemented in full
It was reported earlier that the infrastructure facilities of the NPP are powered down after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Raduga substation
Read more
US moves to close Russian visa center, strips Russian diplomats of tax privileges — envoy
According to Antonov, the US side did not provide any explanations for its move
Read more
Russian diplomat suspects nuclear deal with Iran may collapse
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov recalled that Britain, France and Germany had submitted "a destructive resolution condemning Iran" to the IAEA Board of Governors
Read more
Missile danger alert declared throughout Belgorod region, multiple explosions heard
According to a TASS correspondent, the sounds of explosions were heard within a minute after the alert was announced
Read more
US doubts likelihood of significant Ukrainian battlefield success — journalist Hersh
Seymour Hersh described US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as a "disaster," as "Biden is continuing to send billions to Ukraine" and urging the US allies in NATO to do the same
Read more
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military airfields, mercenaries’ sites over week
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 4,290 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
CSTO countries call for meaningful dialogue with Taliban — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, threats continue to emanate from the territory of Afghanistan as cells of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorist groups are still present there
Read more
Kiev regime suppresses family ties of Ukrainians, sending them to slaughter
Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev noted that "the long-suffering population of Ukraine is overwhelmingly Russian."
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 130 casualties in area controlled by Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr
Also, Ukrainian boats attempting to disembark on the left bank of the Dnieper River were destroyed, and FPV drones, as well as surveillance and strike drones were downed actively, Battlegroup Spokesman Roman Kodryan said
Read more
Cooperation between Russia and partners never directed against third countries — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow clearly realizes that Washington will continue to pressure all its partners, including Vietnam
Read more
Diplomat comments on appearance of Ukrainian flag demanding elections during Euro 2024
A Ukrainian flag with a call "Give Us Elections" was spread during the group stage match between Ukraine and Slovakia on Friday
Read more
Estonia shuts down checkpoint on Russian border until June 24 due to long queue
According to the newspaper, entry to Estonia remains open
Read more
EU’s 14 package of sanctions against Russia targets 27 cargo ships — EUobserver
All 27 vessels will be banned from entering ports and gateways of EU Member States, as well as from using a wide range of services related to maritime transport, according to the document
Read more
Russian national detained in Montenegro accused of meddling in US elections
The American side wants his extradition to the United States
Read more
Medvedev cites facts of Zelensky usurping power
As the Ukrainian president, he simply "hid in his drawer" 32 laws, thus violating the сonstitution, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Read more
Energy, water supply outages hit Energodar, no casualties after Ukrainian strike — mayor
Yevgenia Yashina, spokeswoman for the ZNPP, told TASS that after the strike on the city’s second substation which had taken out one of the two transformers, only two neighborhoods in Energodar had electricity
Read more
US applying unfair competition technique against Kaspersky Lab — Kremlin
"They resort to such techniques every time," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Unmanned vessels may appear on North-South corridor
The North-South international transport corridor connecting St. Petersburg and Mumbai is a promising international zone for the possible launch of unmanned vessels to deliver cargo, the Sitronics KT said
Read more
UN to accept Russia removing Taliban from list of banned organizations as fact — official
"It will be a fact of life and there will be nothing to discuss," Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva said
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions of EU not having expected impact on trade — web portal
The new package of sanctions may block about 3 bln euro related to LNG projects and reduce helium imports by the EU by 1 bln euro
Read more
Energodar's power supply restored after Ukrainian attack on Raduga substation
As a result of the attack, power outages occurred in Energodar and at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant facilities
Read more
KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia
TASS collected the key provisions of the open-ended treaty
Read more
Kim Jong Un gifts Putin two Pungsan hunting dogs
According to the expert, the North Korean people see this dog as "a companion," and not just a pet
Read more
Lasting peace in Afghanistan impossible without dialogue with Taliban — Russian diplomat
"We are convinced that any productive discussion of the situation in Afghanistan is impossible without direct involvement of the country’s de-facto authorities," Vasily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan
Read more
Japan was ready to attack Soviet Union in case Nazis captured Leningrad — archive
The Japanese were also collecting information about the Red Army in the Far East, including naval and military air bases and railroads
Read more
China plans to respond to Japanese sanctions against Chinese companies — Foreign Ministry
Spokesperson Lin Jian clarified that Beijing opposes unilateral restrictions that have no legal basis
Read more
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
Read more
Missile danger announced, explosions heard in Belgorod
According to the TASS correspondent, the sounds of explosions were heard simultaneously with the alert being announced
Read more
Ukraine lost Canadian armored combat vehicle Senator for the first time
At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian energy facilities and warehouses of Western aviation weapons overnight
Read more
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Press review: Vietnam, Russia forge closer bonds and EU imposes fresh sanctions on Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 21st
Read more
Kaspersky Lab eyes US sanctions as unjustified
"The recent step will not affect stability of the company because Kaspersky Lab itself, its subsidiaries and the CEO are not included in the OFAC list," the company said
Read more
North Korea’s gifts to Putin a gesture of respect — expert
Roman Lobov said that this demonstrates "that relations between our two countries are friendly or even fraternal"
Read more
US to ship only Patriot, NASAMS missiles to Ukraine, not systems themselves — Kirby
The US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator added that Washington had been working closely with other countries about their willingness to contribute those systems to Ukraine
Read more
Armenia's recognition of Palestine to harm its relations with Israel — Netanyahu's adviser
"This step will have serious long-term consequences for Israel-Armenia relations," Dmitry Gendelman noted
Read more
Work of Zaporozhye NPP infrastructure facilities disrupted due to Ukrainian forces’ attack
The functionality of infrastructure facilities was disrupted
Read more
Hackers attack BRICS Games from dozens of thousands IP addresses
The attack capacity reached 400 Gbps at its peak
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative is Russia’s fourth proposal on Ukraine, says top diplomat
Ukraine itself "destroyed its territorial integrity with the hands of those who came to power through a bloody state coup and began to impose Russophobic and Neo-Nazi rules," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Sanctions and peace initiatives: what Putin told reporters in Hanoi
Possible changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, a treaty on military aid with North Korea, peace initiatives and sanctions were among the issues raised by the Russian president
Read more
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Day of Remembrance and Sorrow
The traditional ceremony to pay homage to the Soviet military who perished during the Great Patriotic War that Russia fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945 took place in the Alexander Garden
Read more
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
The list of the Russian leader's pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet begins deployment to exercise involving 40 ships
The Fleet explained that this is the first time this exercise is considered bilateral
Read more
Russia aspires to unite Global South to counterbalance NATO — Turkish expert
According to Huseyin Bagci, Moscow "will not enter the arms race with NATO alone, proceeding from its own economic considerations"
Read more
Skripals reluctant to appear at inquiry into death of Dawn Sturgess — lawyer
Sturgess’s family still want the Skripals to be kept on the list of possible witnesses
Read more
West to discard Zelensky once Russia consolidates successes on battlefield — SVR
The SVR dismissed Zelensky’s latest claims about "bringing Russia to its knees," calling them laughable
Read more
Goering's 'Green Folder' presented in public first time at TASS
The directives contained in the Green Folder, ordered the immediate and full use of the occupied territories of the Soviet Union for supplying Germany and meeting the needs of its troops, primarily with food and fuel
Read more
Interior minister points to attempts to expel Russia from Interpol
Vladimir Kolokoltsev pointed out that these restrictions played into the hands of international transnational criminal groups, those individuals who devise criminal schemes and engage in drug trafficking and cybercrime
Read more
By March 1941, Hitler had plans for bombing Leningrad, Vyborg, Kiev — archive
Another memo notes intensive attempts by Germany’s aviation attache, Colonel Heinrich von Aschenbrenner in Moscow to find out the location of Soviet power plants
Read more
Russian ambassador says Washington’s sanctions benefit firms working for US intelligence
US tried to "to scare away businesses from normal mutually beneficial interaction, and consumers from purchasing Kaspersky products," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key points of Putin’s address to military college graduates
The Russian leader noted that Russia plans to keep developing its nuclear trifecta, because this is a guarantee of strategic deterrence and balance of powers in the world
Read more
British Navy reports attack on vessel off Yemen’s Aden
"The crew are reported safe," UKMTO said
Read more
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
Energodar’s only remaining substation struck by Ukrainian troops — ZNPP
This was Ukraine’s second attack on the energy infrastructure in Energodar in recent days
Read more
Putin sees no need to include first strike concept in Russia’s nuclear doctrine
A retaliatory strike will be enough to destroy the enemy, Russian President said
Read more
West wants to privatize matters of security in Eurasia — Lavrov
"A network of associations, grouped around the ASEAN based on principles of equality, equal indivisible security, consensus and mutual respect - the West wants to dismantle these structure," the foreign minister said
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack Donetsk, more than 20 explosions heard
Information about the victims is being clarified
Read more
US intelligence agencies plan to use AI against undesirable countries
At the same time, according to Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, the activities of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service are aimed exclusively at protecting Russia's interests
Read more
Taiwan records approach of 41 Chinese PLA aircraft, seven vessels in past day
Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army
Read more
Russia pummels Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites in precision strike
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed two enemy counterattacks over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
South Korean military supplies to Ukraine depend on Russia's actions — administration
"There are various options for providing weapons," the South Korean presidential administration official said
Read more
Restrictions on US weapons prevent Kiev from hitting key Russian airfields — WaPo
Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that the United States has restricted the range to less than 100 kilometers from the border
Read more
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
Read more
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Read more
Damage to Energodar’s substation has impact on nuclear security — IAEA chief
Any attack affecting the power supplies to a nuclear power plant would be "a violation of the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security", Rafael Grossi said, emphasizing that there "must be a secure off-site supply from the grid for all nuclear sites
Read more
Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea
Additionally, the rebels attacked the Transworld Navigator bulk carrier with ballistic missiles in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Ukrainian drone damages flat in multi-apartment house in Gorlovka
No one was hurt
Read more
US coalition's drones fly too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
During the day, one shelling attack on positions of government forces from terrorists was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Scholz wished to make secret deal with US on Nord Stream 2 — newspaper
According to the report, confidential papers confirm that the German chancellor "not only approved the project, but for years actively advocated it" and "by means of a dubious deal tried to prevent the United States from sanctions against the pipeline"
Read more
Japan imposes sanctions on 11 Russian individuals, 42 companies
Among the blacklisted companies are the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant, Degtyaryov Plant, Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant, Perm Powder Plant, Nizhny Novgorod Plant of the 70th Anniversary of Victory, and others
Read more
Israel attacks three Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon
Casualties among Hezbollah fighters are reported
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
Read more
Eritrea supports Russia's active presence in Africa — Russian ambassador
"The Eritrean leadership calls on Russia to join in ensuring security and maintaining peace on the African continent, to restore the role and influence that the Soviet Union had here," Igor Mozgo noted
Read more
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians hiding from draft officers — NYT
Ukrainian men expressed fear of dying in the "bloody trench warfare", the newspaper reported
Read more
US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrives in South Korean port
It was joined by two Aegis-equipped destroyers, the Yonhap news agency said
Read more
Trophy T-64 tank wipes out Ukrainian positions near Chasov Yar
"Yesterday, the T-64 on which Maxim Likhachev surrendered departed on a combat mission near Chasov Yar," a security official in the Donetsk People’s Republic said
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces resumed attack on Donetsk, air defense systems operational
The air defense system is working
Read more
Rublev’s Holy Trinity icon to be taken to pavilion outside Russia’s largest monastery
The icon will be delivered to Sergiev Posad by car and placed in a temporary pavilion
Read more
Houthis show drone boat that hit, sank Tutor bulk carrier
The footage aired on the Al Masirah television channel shows the Toofan-1 drone boat and the moment of the attack on the vessel
Read more
Democrats may bring in new candidate if Biden performs bad in debate with Trump — Hersh
As the journalist has been told, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, or J.B. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, may replace US president in this scenario
Read more
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Read more