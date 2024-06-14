NATO defense ministers agree plan assigning alliance control over arms supplies to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. The NATO defense ministers have agreed a plan for the alliance to take over the handling of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the final decision will be taken at the summit in Washington, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference after the meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels.

"We have agreed a plan that sets out how NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training. This will allow NATO Leaders to launch this effort at the Washington Summit in July," he said.

According to Stoltenberg, coordination of arms shipments to Ukraine would be carried out by a NATO command, located at a US facility in Wiesbaden.

"Across the Alliance, this effort is expected to involve nearly 700 personnel from NATO and partner countries," he added.

Stoltenberg emphasized that "these efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict, but they will enhance our support to Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defense."