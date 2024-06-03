Scale of use of US weapons on Russian soil has not been expanded, White House assures

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. The US administration assures that the scale of the use of American weapons on the Russian territory has not been expanded, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Director, John Kirby said, answering a question from TASS at a briefing.

Before this, he said that the United States had allowed "the limited use of some US supplied weapons to be used as counter fire, particularly right now in the area around Kharkov."

When asked to clarify his words, Kirby noted: "[There’s been] no change to the guidance as expressed last week. It's, it's right now it's largely to be used in the area around Kharkov."

On May 30, the Pentagon confirmed that the US Administration approved strikes with US-made weapons at Russian territory. On May 31, the German cabinet said that German-made weapons could be used for "defense against Russian attacks" in the Kharkov region. However, there is currently no unity among Western states in regards to restrictions on the use of Western weapons in Ukraine.

On May 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the target and the flight route for modern strike systems are submitted remotely or automatically, "without any presence of Ukrainian servicemen," adding that this is being done by those who produce and ship these strike systems to Ukraine. Putin underscored that NATO countries must "realize what they are toying with."

On May 31, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev also said that all long-range weapons shipped to Ukraine are "being directly controlled by NATO servicemen," adding that such actions could be a reason for retaliatory strikes.