Asia-Pacific Region’s countries will not allow undermining region’s stability

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. Countries of the Asia-Pacific Region will not allow hegemonism and the policy of force to undermine stability in Asia, China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun said at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue forum.

"We will not allow hegemonism and the policy of force to inflict damage to the Asia-Pacific Region, we will prevent occurrence of geopolitical conflicts, <...> wars in the region, and we will not allow any country or any force to provoke wars here and wreak havoc," the minister said.

Peoples of Asia-Pacific Region’s countries stand against any attempts "to turn them into vassal states or drag into confrontation of blocks," Dong stressed. "We hope to live in the multipolar world of equal rights and the well-ordered one," he added.