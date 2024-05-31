Palestine must be urgently granted sovereignty, territories, Turkish foreign minister says

ANKARA, May 31. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan believes that, at this point, Palestine needs "sovereign rights and territories" more than it needs economic aid, he told reporters in Prague, where the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers took place.

"Earlier in Spain and in Brussels we discussed how to reinforce Palestine, how to support it. There are many questions of financial nature. But we proposed to help the Palestinian state gain its footing, to collect taxes, customs fees independently instead of providing with aid. If you let Palestine work as a full-fledged state, the international community will no longer have to help Palestine so intensively. The urgent need for Palestine is not the economic aid, but provision of sovereign rights and territories. The international community must work on that. Without it, there will always be war in regions like this," Fidan said, according to the Foreign Ministry press office.

The Minister pointed out that the Palestinian issue was discussed during the meeting in Prague.

"More and more countries support Palestine’s independence. And this support must be intensified. The fact that there are European countries, who have claimed such support, reinforces our position and our work in the interest of the Palestinian cause. It is very important for us that Spain, Ireland, Norway and now Slovakia claimed their recognition of the state of Palestine," Fidan noted.