Ireland set to announce recognition of Palestinian state on May 22

LONDON, May 22. /TASS/. The Irish government will announce the recognition of Palestinian territories as an independent state on Wednesday, Reuters quoted sources familiar with the matter as saying.

According to the news agency, Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin will announce the initiative during a press briefing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

In late April, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that, by the end of May, several EU countries would recognize a Palestinian state. So far, 143 out of 193 United Nations (UN) member countries, including Russia, have recognized Palestine’s independence.