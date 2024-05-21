Israel launches counter-terrorism operation in West Bank

TEL AVIV, May 21. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the IDF press office reported.

"Security forces have launched a counterterrorism operation in Jenin," according to a press release. The press office for the security forces did not provide any further details, stating that more information would be released later.

According to the Ynet News, the operation in Jenin is seeing heavy exchanges of gunfire between Israeli forces and armed militants.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.