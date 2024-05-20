Iranians to hold mass processions in memory of slain president — agency

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. Iranians are going to hold mass processions across the country to honor the memory of fallen President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

According to it, the people of Iran will gather across the country on Monday evening to hold processions in memory of those killed in the helicopter crash. In Tehran, the procession will start at 4:00 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT) on Valiasr Street.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Among other victims are Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem. Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand pronounced all passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports about the death of Iran’s leader in the crash. According to the IRIB state TV channel, in accordance with the Iranian Constitution, the duties of the president will be performed by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber until the elections are held.