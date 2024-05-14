Georgian government members could face sanctions over ‘erosion of democracy’ — US official

TBILISI, May 14. /TASS/. The US will impose sanctions on members of the Georgian government if the country’s democracy suffers a setback, US Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien said.

He was commenting after the Georgian parliament passed a bill on foreign agents in the final reading on Tuesday.

"If the law advances against EU norms and there is an erosion of democracy and violence against peaceful demonstrators, we will see restrictions from the United States. There will be financial and/or travel restrictions specifically on those responsible and their families," the diplomat said at a news conference in Tbilisi.

O’Brien, who arrived in Tbilisi on Tuesday, called for those who used force against protesters opposing the bill to be persecuted.

He held talks with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and members of the opposition and civil society.

The Georgian legislature began considering the bill on foreign agents in April. Since then, people have been taking to the streets in protest. Several times the rallies escalated into clashes with the police, who used pepper gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

The bill has been criticized by the US, EU, UN, NATO, OSCE and the Council of Europe. Leaders of Georgia's ruling party argue that it only serves to provide transparency of foreign funding of non-governmental organizations and news media. Georgian President Zourabichvili said she would veto the bill.