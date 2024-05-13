All those detained during street protests in Yerevan released

YEREVAN, May 13. /TASS/. All the activists who were detained during street protests demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation have been released, the press service of the Armenian interior ministry said.

"As many as 156 people were taken to police stations during the day for disobeying the police. They have been released," it told TASS.

Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages to Baku are being held by the Tavush for the Homeland movement. The movement is led by archbishop Bagrat, who has been accused by government- and Western-sponsored mass media, bloggers and experts of being paid by Russia to organize the protests.