Russian border guards to leave Tavush once border delimitation is done — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, April 20. /TASS/. Russian border guards will leave the border area of Armenia’s Tavush Province after delimitation is carried out, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.

"There was only one reason why Russian border posts were established there. What is happening now stems from significant changes in the situation. This means that we don’t have a line of engagement but a border, while a border is a sign of peace. It means that Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards will cooperate as they will be able to protect the border on their own," he stated.