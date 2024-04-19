IAEA records no damage to Iran's nuclear facilities amid reports of Israeli strike

VIENNA, April 19. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not recorded any damage to Iran's nuclear facilities amid reports of an Israeli strike, the statement published on the agency’s X page said.

"IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites," the statement said. "IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely," the agency added.

Earlier, ABC television reported, citing a US official, that Israel had launched a missile strike on a site in Iranian territory. CNN said, citing another US official, that the launch was an Israeli response to an Iranian attack on April 13.

Iranian media, for their part, reported that drones were spotted in the skies over Isfahan Province on Friday at around 3:00 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday). According to Iranian media reports, three drones were downed by air defenses in the skies over the city of Isfahan. The Tasnim news agency, in turn, said that there were no missile attacks on Iranian territory. Iranian Army General Siyavush Mihandoust said that the loud sounds recorded in the Iranian city of Isfahan were "due to the work of [Isfahan's] air defenses on suspicious objects" and that no destruction or "accidents" were recorded in the city.