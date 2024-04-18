US, Israel to hold talks on operation in Rafah — media

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The US and Israel will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday about a possible Israeli operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, the Axios news website reports, citing US officials.

According to the officials, the US delegation will be led by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and the Israeli delegation will be headed by Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi.

The US officials denied reports that Washington had given a green-light for an operation in Rafah if Israel declined to strike Iran in retaliation for its April 13 attack.

Meanwhile, "a US official said the plans presented by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) in the working groups included a gradual, slow operation in specific neighborhoods of Rafah that will be evacuated in advance - rather than an all-out invasion of the entire city," Axios writes. The official also said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had significantly improved following a conversation between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks ago.

CNN reported on Monday, citing sources, that Israel had delayed its Rafah operation to focus on what it would do in response to Iran's recent attack on the country. According to the TV channel, the Jewish State initially planned to take action in Rafah this week.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes," including an attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Iran’s state-run media outlets said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the about 300 Iranian projectiles launched at Israel, saying that minor damage had been caused to Nevatim Air Base.