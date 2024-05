TBILISI, May 1. /TASS/. The Georgian parliament plans to pass the law on foreign agents in the third and final reading in two weeks from now and then to override President Salome Zourabichvili's veto, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has told a news conference.

"In two weeks from now we will have the third reading. After that in a month, in four weeks’ time, a procedure to override the veto will follow," Kobakhidze said.