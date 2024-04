MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The large-scale fire in an Ulan-Ude suburb has been extinguished, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

According to earlier reports, the fire consumed an area of 10,000 square meters. Seventeen summer cottages have burnt down. According to Buryatia’s head, Alexey Tsydenov, the fire might have been caused by a power line breakdown.