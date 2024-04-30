Zimbabwe ready to buy 1 mln tons of grain to ease shortages after drought

HARARE, May 1. /TASS/. Zimbabwe is ready to import 1 million tons of grain to ease shortages after a drought, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said.

"Zimbabwe is short of 1.1 million tons of grain for the period to March 2025 at a consumption rate of 10 kg per person every month," the minister said at a briefing in Harare. "Drawing on strategic reserves of grains, mainly wheat, is reducing the need for imports. Significant resources will be channeled to buy grain from the domestic market. In addition, the private sector has expressed willingness to meet grain needs by importing 1 million tons between April 2024 and March 2025 when the next harvest is expected."

On April 3, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a state of national disaster due to severe drought. He said more than 2.7 million people are expected to need food aid.