Ukrainian troops use over 10 drones in 24 hours to attack borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have used 13 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over 24 hours to attack residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"One artillery shell was fired at the village of Bochkovka in the Belgorodsky District, 58 shots from a grenade launcher were fired at the village of Krasny Khutor and three artillery shells - at the village of Zhuravlevka," he said.

Shelling and drone attacks were recorded in six districts. There were no injuries, five private residences, two cars and two sheds were damaged. Power lines were damaged in three villages and a gas supply line was damaged in one residential area.