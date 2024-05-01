Iran authorizes 130 IAEA inspectors — AEOI chief

DUBAI, May 1. /TASS/. A total of 130 IAEA inspectors have received permission to work in Iran, Mohammad Eslami, the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has said.

"We have not banned any IAEA inspector from coming to Iran. A total of 130 IAEA inspectors have been allowed to visit Iran and conduct inspections," Press TV has quoted Eslami as saying.

He emphasized the continuous interaction and dialogue between Iran and the IAEA under the comprehensive safeguards agreement. He noted that while discussions on outstanding issues related to two of Iran's four suspected undeclared nuclear sites had been concluded, negotiations on the other two sites were still going on.

Eslami also commented on the upcoming visit of IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Iran. He expressed hope that the talks would help resolve the existing ambiguities and strengthen interaction between Iran and the IAEA within the framework of the comprehensive safeguards agreement.