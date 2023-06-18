Serbia may have to chose between EU and BRICS in future — President Vucic

BELGRADE, June 18. /TASS/. Serbia may in the future be faced with a choice between the European Union and BRICS, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"As for BRICS and the EU, it is a matter of the future that will most probably face this country," he said in an address to the nation when asked about possible joining BRICS instead of the EU. "Serbia will be following the European path as long as I am president, and this is slightly less than four years. Serbia will stick to the European path anyway. Will we be admitted as a EU member then? Obviously, not. Because they don’t want us [to be a EU member]."

"This will be a matter for the new Serbian population in some ten or twenty years," he said, adding that "it is obvious that many countries want to get out of the West’s dominance."

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the issue of BRICS’ possible expansion was on the agenda of the association’s upcoming summit in South Africa due to take place from August 22 through 24. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia is satisfied that many countries demonstrate interests to BRICS.