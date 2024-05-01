Ukrainian troops shell DPR 6 times over 24 hours, wounding two civilians

DONETSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) six times in the past 24 hours, injuring two civilians, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Six facts of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded by the DPR mission at the JCCC over the past 24 hours. Reports were received of two wounded civilians, including a child born in 2019," it said in a statement.

The mission said that overall, the adversary fired 21 rounds of various munitions.