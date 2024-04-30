UN chief calls for letting int’l investigators to sites of mass graves in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for granting immediate access to the sites of mass burials in the Gaza Strips for independent investigators.

"Some hospitals now resemble cemeteries. I am deeply alarmed by reports that mass graves have been discovered in several locations in Gaza, including Al Shifa Medical Complex and Nasser Medical Complex," he told journalists.

"It is imperative that independent international investigators, with forensic expertise, are allowed immediate access to the sites of these mass graves, to establish the precise circumstances under which hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and were buried, or reburied," he stressed.

"The families of the dead and missing have a right to know what happened. And the world has a right to accountability for any violations of international law that may have taken place," he added.

On April 7, the Israeli army withdrew the 98th Division, which had been conducting operations in Khan Yunis for four months, from southern Gaza. A larger part of the city has been ruined, with major damage being done to roads and infrastructure.

According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, more than 330 bodies have been recovered from mass graves following Israeli troops’ withdrawal.