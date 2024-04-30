{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UN chief calls for letting int’l investigators to sites of mass graves in Gaza

According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, more than 330 bodies have been recovered from mass graves following Israeli troops’ withdrawal

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for granting immediate access to the sites of mass burials in the Gaza Strips for independent investigators.

"Some hospitals now resemble cemeteries. I am deeply alarmed by reports that mass graves have been discovered in several locations in Gaza, including Al Shifa Medical Complex and Nasser Medical Complex," he told journalists.

"It is imperative that independent international investigators, with forensic expertise, are allowed immediate access to the sites of these mass graves, to establish the precise circumstances under which hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and were buried, or reburied," he stressed.

"The families of the dead and missing have a right to know what happened. And the world has a right to accountability for any violations of international law that may have taken place," he added.

On April 7, the Israeli army withdrew the 98th Division, which had been conducting operations in Khan Yunis for four months, from southern Gaza. A larger part of the city has been ruined, with major damage being done to roads and infrastructure.

According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, more than 330 bodies have been recovered from mass graves following Israeli troops’ withdrawal.

Tags
PalestineIsraelAntonio GuterresIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine crisis
Majority of Germans against sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine — poll
37% favored such supplies
Read more
Armenia still CSTO members, wants its mechanisms to operate duly — top diplomat
It is necessary to make efforts to ensure due operation of all mechanisms within it, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirziyan said
Read more
Republika Srpska president praises Moscow-Banja Luka relations, favors strengthening them
Milorad Dodik also touched upon the topic of sanctions mentioned by Patrushev earlier
Read more
Involvement of US nuclear potential in drills around DRPK affects Russia’s interests
Vasily Nebenzya noted the militarization of the region with direct involvement of Washington and other NATO member states, "located tens of thousands of kilometers away from North Korea"
Read more
US defeat in Ukraine only matter of time, says North Korean Defense Ministry official
The head of the North Korean Defense Ministry’s Department of External Military Affairs slammed the US for pushing for an escalation of the conflict and trying to change the situation in Ukraine at any cost
Read more
US undermines participation of Russian representative in UN Committee on Information
Dmitry Polyansky added that Moscow hoped that the current situation will be "cardinally corrected." He also reiterated that legally binding agreements with the host country existed
Read more
US bails Ukraine out after Moscow attack, covering Zelensky with ISIS — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that a number of factors directly and indirectly indicate the US authorities’ involvement in sponsoring the Ukrainian terrorism
Read more
Kiev openly flaunts involvement in murder of Russian journalists — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Russian journalist Daria Dugina, military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Tavriya broadcasting company editor-in-chief Rostislav Zhuravlyov, Rossiya-24 TV reporter Boris Maksudov were killed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and their agents
Read more
Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Kiev-controlled part of Kherson Region
No details provided
Read more
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Read more
Tucker Carlson interviews Russian philosopher Dugin
The interview lasted over 20 minutes
Read more
Russian air defenses down aerial target near Belgorod, governor says
There were no casualties or damage though
Read more
Russia to launch missile ship Taifun, patrol ship Viktor Veliky in May
A solemn ceremony will be held at the Gorky Zelenodolsk shipyard
Read more
US court sentences Russian national to 12 years in jail for supporting terrorism
In January Murat Kurashev, who resides in Sacramento, admitted his guilt
Read more
CTBTO chief highlights Russia’s commitment to ban on nuclear testing
Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization Robert Floyd stressed that it is pleased to see the Russian Federation state that its commitment to the CTBT and its nuclear test moratorium remains unchanged
Read more
Kiev regime’s brutality: Ukrainian POWs open up about ruthless anti-retreat squads
According to one of them, a platoon, which refused to fight, left, and no one ever saw them again
Read more
France denies Olympic accreditation to volunteers from Russia
Paris 2024 volunteer program director Alexandre Morenon-Conde said on March 21, 2023 that the volunteer program was open for all, without any exclusions
Read more
About 2,000 people to be evacuated in North Poland due to unexploded ordnance
The unexploded ordnance was found near a retail site in Kazimierz on April 25
Read more
Blinken speaks in favor of immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip — Department of State
According to the spokesman, Blinken had a meeting with foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization
Read more
Clashes between protesters and police begin in Tbilisi
Several protesters have been detained
Read more
Panic on frontline growing on Ukrainian side — Kremlin
Russia must support the current dynamics in the special military operation zone, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: Belarus' new national security strategy and Russia, US butt heads at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 26th
Read more
No conditions for talks with Kiev at this time — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stated that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin "is well-known"
Read more
European banks’ tax payments in Russia rise four-fold in 2023 — newspaper
The Financial Times notes that more than half of the European banks’ tax payments correspond to Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International
Read more
Clearing explosive threats in Gaza to take 14 years, UN estimates — TV
Israel’s destruction of Gaza has generated around 37.5 mln metric tons of debris across the enclave, the bulk of this being laced with unexploded bombs and other munitions
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East improves positions in DPR, hits roughly 100 Ukrainian troops
Ukrainians lost two pickup trucks and two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers
Read more
G7 agrees to work toward transitioning away from Russian gas imports
In a separate statement, the Group of Seven reaffirmed its commitment to reduce reliance on civil Russian nuclear-related goods
Read more
Ukrainian government allocates $392 million to buy more drones
Ukraine’s government has already allocated more than $1 billion to purchase drones this year
Read more
Zelensky’s legitimacy to be soon called in question — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it will be done from the legal point of view in any case
Read more
US authorizes energy-related transactions with Russian banks until November 1
According to the document, the banks in question include the Central Bank of Russia, VTB, Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Vneshekonombank, Otkrytiye, Sovkombank, Rosbank, Zenit and Sankt-Peterburg
Read more
Zelensky says Kiev negotiating with Washington its support for next 10 years
According to Zelensky, Kiev wants this agreement with the United States to be "the strongest" one among similar documents it has already signed or is planning to sign with other allies
Read more
Lavrov informs Tajik counterpart about terrorism-prevention measures in Russia
Tthe two top diplomats agreed that it is necessary to continue developing the time-tested Russian-Tajik allied relations of strategic partnership and strengthen their positive dynamics
Read more
One woman killed, another one wounded in Ukraine’s shelling of Kursk Region village
According to region’s governor Roman Starovoit, two civilians were wounded in the shelling attack on the village in the morning
Read more
Russian troops recover first Abrams tank from special military operation zone
It will be put on public display at the Patriot Park on Poklonnaya Hill
Read more
Mortar gunners destroy about ten Ukrainian servicemen
Russian fighters occupied better positions owing to accurate mortar fire and concerted action
Read more
Russian drivers bought 500,000 baseball bats last year to settle road disputes — police
Only one pair of baseball gloves and one ball was sold over that year
Read more
Russia to grant asylum to Kyrgyz citizen convicted of participation in special military op
According to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, the young man lived in Russia even before the start of the special military operation and worked in the film industry
Read more
Russia strikes major thermal power plant in western Ukraine — underground resistance
Five missiles hit Dnepropetrovsk while a strong blow with the subsequent detonation was registered in Krivoi Rog, the spokesman specified
Read more
Trump praises Putin, Xi as 'very smart' people
Earlier, Trump said he gets along very well with Putin as he reiterated that the Ukraine crisis would have never escalated, had he been US president
Read more
Ukraine’s force in Donbass is estimated at 90,000 men — Donetsk militia
Most Ukrainian forces are on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
First group of suspected coup plotters goes on trial in Germany
Federal prosecutors filed charges in the case against a total of 27 people
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positions — top brass
The adversary lost up to 85 troops, four pickup trucks, two self-propelled artillery systems, an electronic warfare station and a field munitions depot
Read more
Russian drone operators destroy Ukrainian positions near Semyonovka, Spornoye
Troops of the combat group "South" destroyed Ukrainian positions near two settlements
Read more
Number of flooded homes in Russia drops to 9,341
Most of the flooded homes are in the Orenburg, Kurgan and Tyumen regions
Read more
Russian forces liberate settlement of Semyonovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Inflicting a defeat on forces of the 68th Infantry Brigade, the 23rd and 115th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 109 Territorial Defense Brigade and mercenaries from the International Legion near Novoalexandrovka, Arkhangelskoye, Tarasovka and Zavetonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Former US NSA employee sentenced for purported interaction with Russia
Jareh Sebastian admitted that "he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents to an individual he believed to be a Russian agent"
Read more
Dollar, euro in the red as trading session kicks off
Yuan ticked up by 0.25 kopecks to 12.7 rubles
Read more
Medvedev vows Moscow's response to US law on seizing Russia's frozen assets will sting
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman suggested enacting legislation to allow Russia to confiscate assets belonging to the citizens of unfriendly countries
Read more
Gazprom delivering 41.9 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The volume also stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on April 28
Read more
Two civilians injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk region — governor
10 homes and a power transmission line were damaged
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East takes new positions near Ugledar — top brass
One of the assault regiment commanders told that Ukrainian units frequently deliver erroneous artillery strikes on their own positions
Read more
Fatah, Hamas officials express desire to achieve reconciliation at Beijing talks — envoy
The parties agreed to continue dialogue and seek Palestinian unity as soon as possible
Read more
US first caused, now purposefully drags out Ukraine conflict — Shoigu
The Russian top defense official added that in order to achieve its goals, Washington is exerting unprecedented pressure, including on its partners
Read more
Medicine for Bekhterev’s disease may cause medical tourism to Russia — Health Minister
Previously, the media reported that the Russian Health Ministry registered the first treatment for the Bekhterev’s disease in the world
Read more
Report on alleged North Korean missile in Ukraine made by non-field experts — UN source
"There were three experts: on finance, general issues and the nuclear program", the source said
Read more
Netanyahu asks Biden to prevent issuing of ICC warrants against Israeli officials — report
A spokesperson of the US National Security Council refused to comment on the phone call between the two leaders, but pointed out Washington’s position, which says that the ICC jurisdiction does not cover the situation in Palestine
Read more
Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup destroys 21 Ukrainian drone control centers in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 50 militants, an M777 howitzer, ten mortars, five boats, said Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo
Read more
Israeli army identifies Lebanese attack, strikes back in border areas last night
Two anti-tank missiles were fired toward Dovev on the border with Lebanon
Read more
Russian envoy attends solemn event dedicated to liberation of Sachsenhausen death camp
Participants the mourning events laid flowers and wreaths to three memorials
Read more
NATO defense ministers to discuss support for Ukraine in Brussels on May 16
The first session will see the Chiefs of Defense meet in a NATO-Ukraine Council format to discuss Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and NATO and Allied continued support to Ukraine
Read more
Russian troops wipe out military train with Western armaments in DPR over past day
Russian troops improved their tactical position and repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Over 3,100 foreign mercenaries fight for Ukraine, most of them from US
The Russian Investigative Committee added that measures are underway to locate their whereabouts and bring them to criminal liability
Read more
Russian envoy slams Israel’s smear campaign against UNRWA
"As of now, over 180 agency’s employees have been killed in the Gaza Strip which is an absolute record low for the UN," the Dmitry Polyansky noted
Read more
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Read more
German minister highlights Soviet troops’ role in liberating Auschwitz-Birkenau camp
According to German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir, the lesson of National Socialism is that war must never happen again
Read more
Ukraine’s army chief acknowledges Russia’s successes in several frontline areas
Thus, according to Syrsky, the most difficult situation for the Ukrainian army is unfolding in the Pokrovksky and Kurakhovsky areas in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where Ukrainian units had to retreat
Read more
Battlegroup South improves frontline positions — Russian Defense Ministry
Forces of Russia’s Battlegroups East and West have moved to more advantageous positions in the special military operation zone
Read more
Armenia, Russia in dialogue to resolve problems in relations — top Armenian diplomat
Some issues require complete mutual understanding, but Isuch problems exist in any relations, said Armenian Foreign Minister Aarat Mirzoyan
Read more
Chinese diplomat comments on Blinken’s warning on support to Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian pointed out that the US was supplying Ukraine with arms and ammunition and at the same time making unfounded accusations regarding trade between China and Russia
Read more
20 houses on fire near Ulan-Ude
Firefighting operation involved more than 70 rescuers and 19 fire vehicles
Read more
Houthis attack two commercial vessels, two US destroyers
Movement’s representative Yahya Saria said that the Ansar Allah delivered drone strikes on two US destroyers in the Red Sea. According to him, the hits "reached their targets"
Read more
Ukrainian command throws unfit soldiers to front line in Ocheretino, POW recounts
Alexander Vedernikov was mobilized for military service in the Rovno Region as "relatively fit" and had not received any special training
Read more
Russian cutting-edge missile frigate holds artillery firings in Arctic drills
"The combat exercises were conducted in the Barents Sea waters closed for shipping," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
NATO has had no designs against Russia, will never have them, Blinken claims
During the July 2023 summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders called Russia "the most serious and direct threat to security"
Read more
Police using tear gas against protesters in Tbilisi
Police are trying to push the protesters off the building
Read more
Russia, Turkey to hold consultations on issues on UN agenda — Russian foreign ministry
It will be another round of bilateral consultations, a Russian foreign ministry official said
Read more
Hamas receives proposal to release 33 hostages in exchange to ceasefire — TV
The proposal consists of two phases, the first of which calls for 20 to 33 hostages to be released in exchange for the pause in hostilities
Read more
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Read more
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Read more
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Read more
Dollar unchanged, euro up to 99.57 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The yuan remained at 12.74 rubles
Read more
Operation in Rafah to have ‘devastating’ impact on Middle East — UN chief
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres recalled that more than 1.2 million people are seeking shelter in Rafah
Read more
NATO views Russian ‘invasion’ of neighboring member as unlikely in near future — WSJ
The bloc worries that Russia "might spark conflict" in neighboring NATO member countries in the shorter term though, the newspaper wrote
Read more
Top security official advises West to keep door open for joint research work with Russia
Nikolay Patrushev cited recent research showing that a simulated eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera, which has shown increasing signs of active volcanic status over the years, and what consequences such a natural disaster could potentially leave in its wake
Read more
UK’s Cameron calls on Hamas to accept ‘very generous’ offer on ceasefire in Gaza
In his opinion, Hamas has been given "a very generous offer of sustained 40 days ceasefire, the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of these hostages" that have remained in captivity for over 200 days
Read more
Netanyahu vows Israel will conduct operation in Rafah in any case
Israeli Prime Minister stressed that this will be done regardless of the potential agreement with the Palestinian radicals on the release of hostages
Read more
Press review: US tries to strong-arm China and Zelensky's bid to bring men home
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 25th
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine may develop into nuclear war, top Hungarian diplomat warns
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recalled that after the outbreak of the conflict western politicians promised to supply the Ukrainian army only with helmets and blankets, then came weapons, tanks, warplanes
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Ukrainian drone drops munition onto house in Kursk Region village, killing civilian
One civilian died in a subsequent fire
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Zelensky’s fate is sealed
The comment concerns both the fate of Zelensky and the outcome of the Russian special military operation
Read more
More children killed in Gaza over 6 months than in all world conflicts in 4 years — UNRWA
Philippe Lazzarini pointed out that it is very difficult to get precise figures under war situation
Read more
US effectively dooms Ukraine by its new decisions, Russian envoy says
"The American aid won’t save Zelensky. New weapons will be destroyed, and the special military operation goals will be achieved," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Read more
Musk sees plans for ten-year security agreement for Ukraine as ‘insane’
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that Ukrainian and US officials were discussing the amount of military, financial and other aid to Kiev for the next ten years as part of talks on a bilateral security agreement
Read more
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Read more
Xi Jinping to pay official visit to Serbia on May 7-8
It was previously reported that Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to May 10
Read more
Two police officers killed in militant attack in Russia’s North Caucasus
Several improvised explosive devices were found at the scene
Read more
Russian air defense forces block Ukrainian attempt to use ATACMS on Crimea — politician
The Ukrainians used several ATACMS ballistic missiles in an attempt to attack civilians on the peninsula
Read more
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Russian border and South China Sea runs hot
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 24th
Read more
Russia’s response to West’s seizure of Russian frozen assets to be tough — diplomat
Maria Zakharova drew attention to The Wall Street Journal’s report that Germany allegedly wants to leave Russia’s frozen assets intact to used them as a tool during the conflict settlement talks to force Russia cede part of the Ukrainian territory it has taken control of
Read more
Mass graves of civilians with traces of torture found in Avdeyevka
DPR’s emergencies services told TASS earlier that tens of thousands of munitions had been disposed of in Avdeyevka
Read more