Russia says battlegroup East eliminated up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers, 4 ammunition points

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The battlegroup East eliminated up to 100 Ukrainian troops and four ammunition supply points over the past day, said Alexander Gordeyev, a spokesman for the battlegroup.

"Units of the battlegroup East continue to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation. <...> Up to 100 enemy servicemen, two towed US-made M777 howitzers, two motor vehicles and four ammunition supply points were destroyed over the past day," he said.

Gordeyev noted that the battlegroup's units improved their forward positions and struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade and 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the Staromayorskoye and Vodyanoye settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic.