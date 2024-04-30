New York resident pleads guilty to conspiracy to smuggle drone technology to Russia

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. A New York resident has allegedly pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle US dual-use technology to Russia, the US Department of Justice said.

"Nikolay Grigorev, 36, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to defraud the United States for his role in an illicit export control scheme to ship electronic components from the United States to companies affiliated with the Russian military," it said, adding that over $250,000 worth of US drone technology has been smuggled to Russia under this scheme.

According to the Department of Justice, the man may face up to five years in jail. The date of the verdict has not yet been appointed.