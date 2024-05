BEIRUT, May 1. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets invaded the Lebanese airspace and raided Hezbollah outposts, Al Mayadeen television reported.

The airstrikes followed an ambush of a military vehicle between the Israeli settlements of Yiftah and Ramot Naftali.

Hezbollah also fired dozens of rockets into the border areas of the Upper Galilee. Israeli artillery responded with fire.