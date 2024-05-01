Three drones taken down over Russia’s Voronezh Region overnight — governor

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense and electronic warfare systems have taken down three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight over the Voronezh Region, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

"Overnight, three drones have been discovered and taken down in the region, including one in Voronezh suburbs. There were no casualties," he said.

The governor added that three private residences had been damaged by the falling debris and residents will be compensated. Earlier, he reported that two UAVs had been eliminated.