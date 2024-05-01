Ukrainian suicide drone attacks village in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has attacked the village of Yasnyie Zori in the Belgorodsky district of the Belgorod Region with a suicide drone. No one was injured in the attack, but two passenger cars were damaged, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said on his Telegram channel.

"The village of Yasnyie Zori, the Belgorodsky district, was attacked by a Ukrainian suicide drone. Its fall and subsequent detonation caused no casualties. Two passenger cars were damaged," he wrote.

Emergency response services are working at the scene, Gladkov added.