Jordan condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks on humanitarian aid convoys

BEIRUT, May 1. /TASS/. The international community should demand that Israel protect humanitarian aid convoys on the way from Jordan to the Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) and Kerem Shalom crossings.

"Extremist Jewish settlers attacked two Jordanian convoys carrying flour, food and humanitarian aid intended for the affected population of Gaza," a statement by the kingdom's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sufyan Quda reads.

"The government of Jordan strongly condemns these hit-and-run raids, which demonstrate that Israel, as the occupying power, is failing to fulfill its obligations," the Petra news agency quotes Quda as saying.

It notes that the Israeli authorities failed to protect Jordanian convoys from settlers who caused damage to the trucks and scattered some of the supplies on the roadway.

As Quda emphasized, "despite the provocation, the convoys delivered humanitarian supplies to the Palestinian enclave, given the threat of starvation looming over them."

He holds Israel fully responsible for the incident.

"The international community must take a clear stance and condemn the settlers’ criminal actions," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.