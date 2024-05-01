Ties between China, Argentina shouldn’t be influenced by other nations — Chinese minister

BEIJING, May 1. /TASS/. Relations between Buenos Aires and Beijing should not be influenced by other countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a news conference following a meeting in with his Argentine counterpart Diana Mondino.

"It is necessary to adhere to independence. China-Argentina cooperation is in the interests of both sides. It is mutual assistance between equal partners. It is not directed against third parties and should not be impaired by third parties," Wang Yi was quoted as saying by a statement on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He said Beijing and Buenos Aires should pursue an independent foreign policy, eliminate external interference and support each other to accelerate the economic development of both countries.

Mondino visited China from April 28-30.

Javier Milei, who assumed the office of Argentine president in December, has often said that he does not plan to develop government-to-government relations with Brazil, China or Russia due to his disagreement with the policies of these nations, but said he will not prevent private companies from doing business with these countries. He regards Israel and the US as Argentina's primary allies.